LAHORE - Lt-Col (r) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri has assumed charge as director (administration) of Nawa-i-Waqt group. He served in the Pakistan Army for 27 years on different command, operational, logistics, staff, administrative and instructional appointments. Apart from that, he served for 11 years in the Pakistan Baitul Mal as director (Sindh) and director (Punjab). In recognition of his services, he was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. He attained degrees in international studies, Urdu literature and law. He is a well read and literary person, fond of antique collections. His grandfather and father actively participated in Pakistan Movement and were awarded Tehreek-e-Pakistan gold medal. Nawa-i-Waqt Editor Rameeza Majid Nizami and staff have welcomed his joining in Nawa-i-Waqt group.