CHINIOT - A man committed suicide after killing his wife and three children, police said here on Saturday.

They said 40-year-old shopkeeper Ijaz Ali gunned down his 32-year-old wife Rubina, five-year-old son Abu Bakar, four-year-old daughter Tehrim and three-year-old daughter Murtazeen before shooting himself in the Ghafoorabad area.

Chiniot DPO Anwer Khatran reached the scene with a heavy contingent of police.

The law enforcers collected evidence and bullet shells from the crime scene.

SHO Shabbir Balouch said his team started investigation after registering a case. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after the post-mortem.

According to the FIR, Ijaz’s brother Mumtaz said he woke up to gunshots and barged in their room. He said Ijaz shoot himself in the head as soon as he entered the room. He said he found a 30-bore pistol in Ijaz’s hand.

Mumtaz cited financial issues as the reason for the extreme step, which his brother took. “Ijaz ran a shop and was facing financial issues. He and his wife often quarrelled over financial issues.”

However, the DPO told reporters that neither the family had an enmity with anyone nor Ijaz was mentally unstable.

Meanwhile, Gujrawala police claimed to have recovered a missing minor from kidnappers in Khanqah Dogran. It was reported that four-year-old Ayan Ali was kidnapped two days ago.

On the directions of CPO, Dhulley police started investigation and traced accused Farkhanda, stepmother of the boy, along with her accomplices.