Biometric verification of finger prints of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme would begin in the last week of March, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to the official, the ministry will inform the intending pilgrims about their respective biometric schedule by telephone or short messaging services (SMS).

The intending pilgrims will have to bring original bank receipt, Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and passport with them for biometric verification.

The intending pilgrims will have to deposit biometric verification receipt in their respective banks along with their passports. Saudi government has already made biometric verification as essential for all intending Hujjaj.

The mandatory biometric verification of pilgrims would be conducted by Etimad free of charge barring over 80 years pilgrims and pilgrims of below 6 years age.

The ministry has asked Etimad management to provide hassle free facility to pilgrims.

The process of biometric verification of intending pilgrims would be conducted at 26 centres of Etimad, in Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore. Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkar, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan.

The use of biometric system for private Hajj pilgrims intending to go to perform Hajj through private scheme has also been made mandatory.