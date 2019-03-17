LAHORE - Master Paints Black will vie against FG Polo Team/Master Paints in the main final of the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

READ MORE: Saeed Ghani demands resignation from Chairman NAB

According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, some very exciting and challenging matches were played played in the 8-goal event and the top teams have qualified for the main final. “Both the finalists have very qualified players in it and hopefully, the spectators will fully enjoy the action-packed final.”

He said that Master Paints Black comprise of Sufi M Haroon, Sufi M Amir, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem while FG Polo Team/Master Paints consist of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farooq Amin Sufi, Bilal Haye and Hissam Ali Hyder.

The LPC chief added that BBJ Pipes will play against DCC/Artema Medical in the subsidiary final.

BBJ Pipes include Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Hashim Kamal Agha, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana while DCC/Artema Medical have Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Daniyal Sheikh, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Saqib Khan Khakwani.

READ MORE: Iran promises to unveil 100+ 'nuclear achievements' to 'send message to enemies'

 