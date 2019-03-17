Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black will vie against FG Polo Team/Master Paints in the main final of the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, some very exciting and challenging matches were played played in the 8-goal event and the top teams have qualified for the main final. “Both the finalists have very qualified players in it and hopefully, the spectators will fully enjoy the action-packed final.”

He said that Master Paints Black comprise of Sufi M Haroon, Sufi M Amir, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem while FG Polo Team/Master Paints consist of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farooq Amin Sufi, Bilal Haye and Hissam Ali Hyder.

The LPC chief added that BBJ Pipes will play against DCC/Artema Medical in the subsidiary final.

BBJ Pipes include Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Hashim Kamal Agha, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana while DCC/Artema Medical have Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Daniyal Sheikh, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Saqib Khan Khakwani.