LAHORE - An accountability court on Saturday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to come up with its response on a petition filed by Executive Builders Manager Operation Usman seeking unfreezing of his accounts in connection with the Paragon Housing Society scam.

NAB has accused him of having transferred millions of rupees into accounts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique, who are under judicial remand till March 19 in the same case. The petitioner’s counsel said in court that his client was not involved in the matter and pleaded with the court for unfreezing his accounts.

Meanwhile, the court directed the NAB to respond on the matter till March 19.

The NAB prosecutor had informed the court that records of the Paragon Housing Society show an amount of Rs2 billion was transferred to sons of Salman Rafique and Nadim Zia, and 20 plots were owned by the Khawaja brothers.

On December 11, 2018, they were detained by the accountability court after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.

The NAB had launched an investigation into the matter in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society’s fraud.