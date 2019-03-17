Share:

India needs to understand Newton’s third law, which states that “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” Recently, Pakistan has responded in a befitting manner by shooting down India’s jet plane which is in fact, a reaction of India’s action of trying to attack Pakistan. Pakistan has repatriated IAF captured pilot Wing Cdr. Abhinandan Varthaman, who had tried to attack Pakistan by entering into Pakistan territory, which was a violation of airspace, but failed and consequently captured. This is a very positive gesture by Pakistan, of sending back their IAF pilot, but this positive action’s reaction is still awaited from India.

Moreover, it would not be wrong to say that prevailing intensity between arch-rivals had become intensified owing to irresponsible rhetoric by Indian Prime Minister and the anchors of Indian biased media. They are seen commenting as if they are watching a Pakistan-India cricket match. Their sensational anchoring provoked sentiments of people of both countries, and sadly towards negativity which was portrayed on social media. Media should highlight the possible destructiveness of the war, especially when it is fought between two nuclear powers. Use media to strengthen friendly relations between two arch-rivals, instead of creating a hype of hate and fighting a war.

Indian Prime Minister as well as their anchors should avoid giving unnecessary statements, so that tension can be defused between two countries, and urge Indian Government to react in a positive manner against Pakistan’s positive action - as having friendly relations is in the interest of both countries as well as their citizens.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, March 3.