LAHORE - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not conduct raids on business houses till March 31. Talking to President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Almas Hyder on Saturday, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that directions had been issued to the FBR in this regard. The LCCI had negotiations with the FBR officials during the last couple of days to stop harassment of business community.

The minister urged the businessmen to clear outstanding taxes and dues during the next couple of weeks to avoid raids of FBR team during the next month. He also suggested non-filers to file returns during the period to avoid inconvenience in future. Meanwhile, trade and industrial associations have congratulated LCCI for this achievement. Office bearers of tahe traders bodies appreciated LCCI for acting as a bridge between the government and the business community.

Growers advised to complete sugarcane cultivation in March

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops immediately and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield.

Assistant Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Dr Qavi Irshad told APP on Monday that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the sugar requirements of the people but it also helps the growers in mitigating their financial issues.