LAHORE - Lt Col Omer Minhas guided FG Polo to an impressive 6-3 victory over Sherwood Farm in the Sindh Horse Polo Cup 2019 final played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club on Saturday.

Col Omer was in sublime form and displayed outstanding polo skills with horse and mallet. He played key role in FG Polo’s triumph by hammering a hat-trick while his teammates Hamza Ijaz contributed with a brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar with a goal. From Sherwood Farm, Col Nauman Wasif Ali Khan, Mustafa Aziz and Mian Shahzad Aziz scored one goal apiece but their efforts remained futile.

FG Polo started the proceedings by smashing in two tremednous goals through Col Omer to take 2-0 lead in the first chukker. FG Polo slammed in one more goal in the beginning of the second chukker to further enhance their lead to 3-0. But Sherwood Farm made a good comeback by pumping in two back-to-back goals through Col Nauman and Mustafa Aziz to reduce the margin to 3-2.

Col Omer completed his hat-trick by firing in a field goal in the third chukker to stretch FG Polo lead to 4-2. But Sherwood Farm once again reduced the ddeficit to 4-3 by converting a 30-yard penalty through Mian Shahzad.

It was all that Sherwood Farm could get from the final as FG Polo showed some aggression and banged in a brace - one each by Hamza Ijaz and Abbas Mukhtar - to win the match by 6-3.