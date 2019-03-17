Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from opposition parties will soon submit adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat to discuss the terror attack on a mosque in New Zealand.

The MNAs in the upcoming National Assembly session will also unanimously pass a resolution to condemn the tragic incident in New Zealand.

In the terrorist attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, almost 49 people died and 20 received serious injuries.

The tragic incident in two mosques was condemned throughout the world. The lawmakers from Pakistan are unanimous that there should be a unified stance against terrorism.

The legislators will further express their views in the upcoming session of the National Assembly and Senate over the terrorist attack.

The parliamentarians, in their views, have strongly condemned the terror attack on a mosque in New Zealand. They mentioned in their messages that the entire international community should have a unified stance against terrorism.

PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that terrorism is an evil which should be immediately dealt with.

The former President prayed to Almighty Allah for the grant of eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He concluded by advising the government to contact overseas Pakistanis settled in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Syed Amjad Shah has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand in which at least 50 worshippers were killed and many others seriously injured.

He expressed his grief and shock over this heinous incident and expressed condolences for the victims and termed this act of terrorism against the Muslims and their place of worship. He said that terrorism has no boundaries and we all need to stay together to overcome this global issue

of terrorism.

He said that the extremism and intolerance is destroying the healthy human development in the world and appealed all the peace loving people of the World to raise voice against such extremism and to create a culture of tolerance in the world.

He demanded severest action against the culprits for committing this act which not only has caused heart burning of the Muslims world over but would also advance and promote terrorism and religious hatred.

He has, further, demanded that the World leaders must together to take quick measures for the peace of the World and to combat all forms of terrorism They should evolve practical strategy and plan to eliminate causes of terrorism.

He emphasized the need of unified efforts and practical steps by the world to ensure that such evil acts may not be repeated otherwise such like incident may destroy peace of the World.