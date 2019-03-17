Share:

ISLAMABAD - Members of sub-committee of PAC on Friday decided to take up the matter related to issuance of funds to ministries late, lapse of funds by ministries and other linked issues in the main PAC meeting.

Reviewing the audit objections of the Ministry of National Food Security, the members of the committee have reached a consensus to resolve the matter related to funds of the ministries in the upcoming meeting of the main parliamentary accountability body.

The sub-committee of PAC chaired by Convenor Sherry Rehman reviewing the audit objection of Ministry of National Food Security of year 2014-15 took this decision.

Audit officials told the committee that Ministry of National Food Security could not consume granted funds of worth Rs290 million till the stipulated time.

Convenor of the committee Sherry Rehman expressed displeasure over the lapse of funds decided to involve main PAC members in the issue to reach on any final consensus. The committee members also supported the idea for resolving this matter in the presence of main members to control lapse of funds issues.

The officials of Ministry of National Food Security argued that the ministry had received the funds late issue. In a short span of time, they said, it was impossible to properly consume the funds.

On it, the chair refused to settle the audit para and now it will be taken up in the meeting of main committee.

Audit officials further informed that national exchequers had suffered a loss of multi million due to shortage of wheat and due to one matter of irregularity. The committee members asked the concerned ministry to submit detailed report to the committee.