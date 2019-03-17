Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif as the celebration of great Sufi saint’s 807th annual Urs is currently underway.

The high commissioner presented the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan and offered Fateha there, said a press release received here.

On his arrival, the envoy was greeted by Syed Natiq Chishti and Syed Bilal Chishti as well as other notable members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Sahib. As per tradition, the notables of the shrine welcomed the envoy by performing his dastaar bandi (tying turban around forehead).

Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri (RA), popularly known as Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz among his followers, is one of the most revered Sufi saints of the sub-continent. He is the founder of Chishtia Order in the Sufi tradition of Islam. On his annual Urs, devotees from all across the world including Pakistan visit the shrine.

In his remarks, Sohail Mahmood said Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri (RA)’s message of love, compassion, humanity and harmony had spread far and wide and provided spiritual nourishment to devotees from all backgrounds since centuries.

He said Sufi saints like Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz (RA), Hazrat Baba Farid (RA) and Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) formed an immutable and eternal bond between the peoples of Pakistan and India.

The envoy expressed the hope that the message and illustrious example of these Sufi saints would continue to serve as a guiding principle in tackling present day challenges and also help the two countries develop a relationship based on better mutual understanding.

He thanked the administration of the shrine and local authorities for facilitating his visit on this auspicious occasion.