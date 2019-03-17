Share:

LAHORE - The PIAF has urged the government to adopt a holistic approach aimed at developing both the agricultural and industrial sectors to tap export potential of 15 billion dollars.

PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also suggested the business community to adopt an aggressive marketing strategy to get due share in the international market. He said that Pakistan has huge potential in home textile, apparels, leather products and cereals to double the exports within a year. He said that despite having best quality, Pakistani merchandise were not finding way to the most parts of the world just because of lack of aggressive marketing strategy. He said that regional trade was another neglected area where public-private partnership could do wonders. “We are still struggling to achieve our minimal export target despite having all resources to move forward. The countries which followed our economic model are far ahead of us”, he said. Irfan Iqbl Sheikh said that there was need to devise a strategy to promote industry on commercial basis which would not only support the manufactures but also increase export. He urged the government to explore potential international markets to enhance exports. He said that agriculture should focus supply of raw material to agro-based industries, both domestic and foreign.

Furthermore, there was need to diversify the range of value-added traditional industrial goods, such as consumer textile and leather products, as well as non-traditional industrial goods, he said.