KARACHI - President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi lauded hosting of Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi and said he was also present at National Stadium, Karachi in the last year PSL-3 final as well.

Dr Arif Alvi expressed these views while talking to the sports journalists here at National Stadium late Friday night. He said: “It is always a pleasure and I loved cricket and like Prime Minister had said the next year entire PSL matches would be held in Pakistan. He said it would be great to witness entire PSL matches in Pakistan.

He congratulated the administration and the PCB for holding such organised and highly successful matches in Karachi.

When asked whether he will be present on the mega final, Dr Alvi replied: “Insahallah, I will be very much present at the final and will back both team.”

He lauded PCB for ensuring all the top foreign players were present in the Karachi-leg and hoped that next year, more mega international stars would be arriving in Pakistan to play in front of Pakistani crowds.

He was of the view that as the security of the country had rapidly improved, he feels all the top cricketers would have no issues to come and enjoy the hospitality and sheer love and passion of long-suffering Pakistani fans, who had not witness international cricket for last decade.