Share:

PRCS decides modernising systems, programmes

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s managing body meeting was held at the PRCS National Headquarters.

The managing body decided strengthening and modernising PRCS systems and programmes capacities for effective and efficient humanitarian services during peace and disasters.

During the meeting, Additional Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed presented recommendations of the Joint Technical Working Group for elevating, strengthening and bringing improvements in different PRCS programmes procedures including health, first aid, youth and volunteers, regional blood donor centre, restoring family links, climate change adaptation, logistics, information and technology and others which was approved by the managing body. The managing body approved the extension in upper age limit from 60 years to 65 years for the position of Secretary General. The PRCS Audit Report 2017 was also presented during the meeting.

The managing body meeting was chaired by PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi and was attended by PRCS Vice Chairman Naguib Ullah Malik, member managing body and treasurer Mumtaz Haider Rizvi, members managing body including Mian Abdul Rauf, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mujeeb ur Rahman Shami , Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Brigadier Abdul Hadi (R), Chairperson PRCS Sindh Shahnaz Hamid, Chairman PRCS Punjab Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool, Chairman PRCS KP Lt Gen (R) Hamid Khan, Chairman PRCS AJK Dr Sardar Mehmood Khan, Chairman PRCS FATA Fareed Khan Wazir, Additional Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed, representatives from PRCS ICT Branch, Ministry of Finance and PRCS officers.

CDA to start work on I-11 slaughterhouse

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority has decided to construct slaughter house for Islamabad city. This slaughter house project will be included in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20. The CDA has decided to implement the PC-1 which was prepared in 2018 for the project. The project will cost Rs790 million. Former government had decided to shift the H-9 slaughter house in the I-11 sector of the capital due to Islamabad metro bus project.

Land for construction of slaughter house in sector I-11 was allocated but no construction work could be started since long.