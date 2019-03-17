Share:

The Pakistan Railways (PRs) Police retrieved over 89 kanals encroached land including 610 marla commercial, 57 marla residential and 1120 marla agriculture worth Rs 526 million during the last two months.

According to a senior superintendent railway police, Raja Zaheer Arshad informed that railways police on the directive of the High Court and special instructions of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid launched a grand operation to

retrieve encroached land in Rawalpindi division.

He said strict action in accordance with the law was taken without discrimination against the encroachers.

To a question he informed that in the first step, the authorities concerned carried out a detailed survey to identify the details of encroached land, occupied by individual encroachers and some government departments and then an anti-encroachment campaign was started by the Railways Police under the supervision of senior officers of Pakistan Railways, he said.