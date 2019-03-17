The Pakistan Railways (PRs) Police retrieved over 89
According to a senior superintendent railway police, Raja Zaheer Arshad informed that railways police on the directive of the High Court and special instructions of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid launched a grand operation to
retrieve encroached land in Rawalpindi division.
He said strict action in accordance with the law was taken without discrimination against the encroachers.
To a question he informed that in the first step, the authorities concerned carried out a detailed survey to identify the details of encroached land, occupied by individual encroachers and some government departments and then an anti-encroachment campaign was started by the Railways Police under the supervision of senior officers of Pakistan Railways, he said.