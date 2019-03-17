Share:

Rawalpindi - Cleanliness drive under Rawalpindi Development Authority will start from April 20 in the city which will continue till Eid-ul-Fitr. As per media reports, RDA teams will visit home to home and shop to shop and persuade the residents to put their garbage into baskets instead of throwing them in the streets and nullahs.

The streets of Rawalpindi city will be cleansed. The garbage from roads and streets will be lifted and use of shopping bags will be suspended. Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi said that we are making Rawalpindi clean, green and model city of Punjab. Lectures will be delivered to the students in schools and colleges on cleanliness. The students will also be made part of cleanliness campaign.

Meanwhile, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi has decided to renovate and beautify the main highways of the city with the co-ordination of government and private institutions.

A MoU is being signed between National highway Authority and other departments in this regard. After that, renovation of H-9/A Islamabad Airport Metro link road and Cargo road will be made.

Also, WASA Rawalpindi has evolved two projects for storage of rain water and raising the underground water level.

According to media reports, under these projects, it has been made binding on residents to construct water tank for storage of rain water in plots with area of more than 5 marlas. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will not pass the maps of such homes wherein no area will be allocated for water tank.

This condition has been made compulsory in all the housing societies of district Rawalpindi. Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi has said that the rainwater will not be allowed to be wasted in future.