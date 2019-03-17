Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday wrote a letter to Chairman House of Representatives of Malaysia requesting for the legal relief of Pakistani expatriates languishing in Malaysian prisons. “Some Pakistani expatriates working in Malaysia are in prisons owing to small crimes and most of them are not able to obtain legal counsel for addressing their cases,” said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in his letter to Chairman House of Representatives of Malaysia Mohammad Arif Md Yusof.

“A large number of Pakistani expatriates working in Malaysia are asset for Pakistan,” he said. In his letter, he acknowledged that Pakistani Diaspora in Malaysia formed the largest Pakistani expatriates’ community in South East Asia. “Unluckily there is also a large number of a Pakistani expatriate imprisoned in Malaysia for petty offences,” the Speaker added.

While referring the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Malaysia, the Speaker said that there was a need to further enhance bilateral cooperation and high-level coordination in all spheres. “During the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister it was agreed to promote high level bilateral exchanges and to collaborate with each other at operational level,” he commented. The Speaker also expressed deep felicitation of forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohammad as Chief Guest on Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March, 2019. He hoped the journey of mutual cooperation in the field of Education, Defence, health and trade will remain continued.