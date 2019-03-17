Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani said it is surprising that Chairman NAB has not yet resigned despite the fact that Br. Asad Munir suicide is a cry for help against NAB.
In a statement, Saeed Ghani said that NAB has become a symbol of terror and all the NAB officials are regarding themselves above law. He said that NAB prepares fake witnesses by using
The death of a professor in NAB's custody and his handcuffed dead body is utterly repulsive and is a disregard of humanity.
Saeed Ghani said that NAB is following former dictator Pervez Musharraf. He demanded that Chairman NAB and its high officials should be brought to justice.