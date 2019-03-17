Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani said it is surprising that Chairman NAB has not yet resigned despite the fact that Br. Asad Munir suicide is a cry for help against NAB.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani said that NAB has become a symbol of terror and all the NAB officials are regarding themselves above law. He said that NAB prepares fake witnesses by using third degree terror on innocent people

The death of a professor in NAB's custody and his handcuffed dead body is utterly repulsive and is a disregard of humanity.

Saeed Ghani said that NAB is following former dictator Pervez Musharraf. He demanded that Chairman NAB and its high officials should be brought to justice.