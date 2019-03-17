Share:

KANDHKOT : Kandhkot City station house officer was wounded in an encounter with outlaws near Ghouspur Town here, a police spokesman said.

According to him, the encounter took place in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station, Katcha area of Noor Shah. “The injured police official is Kandhkot City SHO Ghulam Qadir Jatio,” the police spokesman confirmed.

When contacted, SSP Kashmore Syed Asad Raza Shah said that a heavy contingent of various police stations carried out raids in Katcha area of Ghouspur. “In an encounter with the outlaws, Kandhkot City SHO Ghulam Qadir Jatio sustained an injury on his arm,” he said, and adding that the police shifted him to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

To a question, he said that the outlaws managed to flee from the scene. He claimed that during the operation, the police got freed two abductees of Shahdadpur namely Zahid Hussain Hajano and Faisal Hajano.

It is to be noted that locals have witnessed a rise in crime due to alleged negligence of the local police.