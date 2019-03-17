Share:

ISLAMABAD - ‘Free from Fear’, an exhibition of digital illustrations highlighting various forms of violence and harassment against women concluded here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday.

The digital illustration exhibition was hosted by Oxfam Pakistan to mark International Women Day and engage the general public and youngsters on the topic, “If women were free from Fear of harassment and violence”.

This collection of posters was shortlisted from close to 100 entries received as part of the Free from Fear Digital Illustration Competition launched at leading art institutions including Indus Valley, National College of Arts (NCA), Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Karachi University, COMSATS and others. A panel of judges featuring Shehzil Malik, Nigar Nazar and Samar Minallah selected the final winners.

It was an opportunity for visual art students from across Pakistan to share their vision of a world Free from Fear in digitally illustrated posters.

Oxfam has been working in Pakistan since 1973 to ensure that the people, especially women and girls, are able to exercise their rights, and have access to basic services and economic resources.

It works with local groups, media, academia, private sector, think tanks and the government, to improve livelihoods, provide humanitarian aid, create safer communities and promote economic and gender justice.

It also supports local partners and work with government authorities to improve the livelihoods of those living in poverty, and provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by disasters and conflict.