MIRPURKHAS : Massive campaign to recover Abiana dues from farmers continued in the area of Nara Canal under the directives of Director Nara Canal area Mansoor Memon to ensure improvement in irrigation system in future.

Official sources said that for the last some years, farmers under farmers organisations FO had failed to pay their Abiana dues to the authorities concerned and most of them had been declared defaulters. However, for maintenance and repair to the canals and distributaries in future, Director Nara canal Mansoor Memon, his team members and engineers decided to strictly recover the outstanding dues of Abiana from defaulter farmers after which Abiana recovery campaign was launched in Nara canal area water board with the help of SDOs and other lower staff of irrigation department who had hold many meetings with office bearers of farmer organizations and bound them to ensure recovery of dues of the farmers as soon as possible.

Sources said that efforts of irrigation staff continued to recover dues and now farmers were agreed to pay their dues. An irrigation department officer said that good result of the above campaign was appearing to the department and hope that we would be succeeded to receive the all outstanding dues of Abiana from defaulter landlords and abadgars.