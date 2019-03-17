Share:

LONDON - Yungblud has paid tribute to Félicité Tomlinson following her sudden tragic death. Yungblud has paid tribute to Félicité Tomlinson. The 20-year-old singer/songwriter was a school friend of Louis Tomlinson’s late sister, who passed away earlier this week after suffering a suspected heart attack at her London home, and he took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to Félicité, 18.

He wrote: ‘’I knew Felicite a lot of my life as initially she was so important to my sister and my best friend... the more we got to know each other the more we became close. she was always so supportive of my music and would turn up at shows even before I was yungblud. She was such a huge inspiration to young people, especially young women she was so bright and very very sharp. she was taken far too soon. I’m sending all my love to you up there and her family. sleep tight fizz (sic).’’

Last year, Félicité shared a picture of the pair together on her Instagram page and wrote a supportive message after her pal had played at Reading Festival: ‘’Known you for 6 years and watching you perform at Reading and the crowd knowing every word had me in tears (sic).’’

The tribute came as comedian Lenny Henry took a moment during Friday’s (15.03.19) Comic Relief show to remember Félicité, after Louis pulled out of his planned performance on the televised charity special following her death. He said: ‘’Sudden tragic loss of his sister. All the love and best wishes go out to Louis and his family at this terrible time.’’