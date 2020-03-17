PESHAWAR - The city traffic police has arrested 105 persons during a crackdown against the encroachment mafia.
As per details, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil, the traffic police education team and other staff asked the encroachers to voluntarily remove their encroachments at various sites of the City and Cantt, a stern action would be taken against the violators.
After the expiry of the deadline, the traffic police under SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil, SP Traffic Headquarters, SP City Traffic and SP Cantt Traffic, SHO Traffic police and his team launched a massive anti-encroachments crackdown in Custom Chowk, Sabzi Mandi area, Bacha Khan Chowk, Ashraf Road and arrested dozens of people for not obeying the instructions.
The SSP traffic in a statement issued here stated that traffic jam will not be tolerated at any cost, and directed the city traffic staff to speed up the anti-encroachments operation in the city.