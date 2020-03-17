Share:

PESHAWAR - The city traffic police has arrested 105 persons during a crackdown against the encroachment mafia.

As per details, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Po­lice (SSP) Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil, the traffic police education team and other staff asked the en­croachers to voluntarily remove their encroachments at various sites of the City and Cantt, a stern action would be taken against the violators.

After the expiry of the deadline, the traffic police under SSP Traf­fic Wasim Ahmed Khalil, SP Traf­fic Headquarters, SP City Traffic and SP Cantt Traffic, SHO Traf­fic police and his team launched a massive anti-encroachments crackdown in Custom Chowk, Sabzi Mandi area, Bacha Khan Chowk, Ashraf Road and arrested dozens of people for not obeying the instructions.

The SSP traffic in a statement is­sued here stated that traffic jam will not be tolerated at any cost, and directed the city traffic staff to speed up the anti-encroachments operation in the city.