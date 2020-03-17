Share:

BADIN - Three siblings were killed while five others were injured when a heavy trawler hit a rickshaw on Monday. As per details, the incident took place near Tando Ghulam Hyder town, located at Badin-Hyderabad road, 40 kilometers from here.

Three siblings who were killed in the incident were identified as Ghulam Fareed Lashari, 9 years, Ghulam Farooque Lashari, 07 years and their sister Laila Lashari, 2 years were killed, while five others, including Rani Banu, Ameer Zadi and Ghulam Rasul were injured.

The dead bodies of the kids were brought to their village where they were buried in their ancestral graveyard.