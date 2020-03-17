Share:

ISLAMABAD-5G is safe and poses ‘no health risks’ according to the radiation watchdog ICNIRP - as it sets out to quell rising conspiracy theories about the impact of mobile radiation. The number of theories about the impact of 5G on the human body has been rising, with some groups claiming it can cause male infertility, cancer and Alzheimer’s. The watchdog found no risks of cancer or other illnesses from exposure to the frequencies used in fifth generation networks - after studying seven years of data.

They have introduced new guidelines for device manufacturers that limit the use of the highest- 6Ghz - parts of the radio spectrum that could be used for 5G but aren’t implemented by any carriers in the UK or USA.

The newly implemented rules are just a ‘slightly higher level of protection than the current guidelines’, according to the Germany-based organization.