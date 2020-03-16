Share:

Toba Tek Singh.-All 60 returnees from coronavirus-affected countries including Iran, China and Italy who recently had reached the district, were found clear from this virus, said district health authority chief executive officer Dr Mumtaz Ahmad here on Monday.

He said a medical experts team had made their screening for the purpose. He claimed that five ventilators had been made functional at DHQ hospital and out of them one was kept for isolation wards set up for coronavirus patients. It is to be mentioned that when Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had visited Rajana Sarwar foundation hospital on Sunday it was pointed out to him by the citizens that there was not a single ventilator machine at any of the government hospitals including DHQ hospital in the district.

Dacoits deprive businessman of Rs4.7m

Dacoits looted cash worth Rs 4.7 million from a businessman here on Monday.

Gojra City Police said Rana Mushtaq Ahmad of Chak 297 JB was on his way on Kutchery Road in Gojra after withdrawing cash from a bank when two bikers intercepted him and snatched away from him cash and his mobile phone set at gunpoint. A police party followed the outlaws on information but till this report was filed they could not be arrested.

Man commits suicide

A man committed suicide by consuming acid at Pirmahal on Monday.

Deceased Abdul Rashid of Chak 670/11 GB was worried about his financial circumstances so he drank acid. He was rushed to Pirmahal Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital. However, doctors referred him to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital where he expired. Meanwhile. a 60-year-old man was crushed to death by a bus in Gojra. Rescue 1122 reported that deceased Muhammad Siddiq of Chak 337 JB was on his way on his motorcycle on Gojra-Faisalabad Road when a bus hit his motorcycle.