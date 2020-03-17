Share:

WELLINGTON - Air New Zealand announced Monday it will cut the carrier’s long-haul capacity by 85 percent and impose redundancies as it shrinks to a skeleton operation in response to the coronavirus.The airline placed its shares a trading halt Monday as it assesses the fallout of plunging demand and global travel restriction sparked by the pandemic. It said flights from Auckland to a range of destinations were being suspended, including Chicago, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Vancouver, Tokyo, Honolulu and Taipei. “On its long haul network, Air New Zealand will be reducing its capacity by 85 percent over the coming months and will operate a minimal schedule to allow Kiwis to return home and to keep trade corridors with Asia and North America open,” it said in a statement. It said domestic services would be cut by about 30 percent, while flight to Australia and the Pacific island would also be reduced significantly. Chief executive Greg Foran said there would be redundancies but did not reveal how many of the airline’s 8,000 staff would be affected, saying discussions with unions were underway. “We are now accepting that for the coming months at least Air New Zealand will be a smaller airline requiring fewer resources, including people,” he said. “We have deployed a range of measures, such as leave without pay and asking those with excess leave to take it, but these only go so far.”