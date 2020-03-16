Share:

ISLAMABAD-Arnold Schwarzenegger has been giving his followers some much-needed light relief as he battens down the hatches at home with his miniature horse Whiskey and pet donkey Lulu. The former Governor of California, 72, filmed a video of himself self-isolating with his beloved equine companions, encouraging others to adhere to the strict rules enforced upon citizens in his state. Two days after sharing a hand-washing tutorial, Schwarzenegger is back on a mission to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the global pandemic. He made his followers smile with a sweet video of himself feeding his beloved pets carrots before wrapping them up in a hug. Sitting at his kitchen table with a pony under one arm and a donkey under the other, The Terminator star addressed the world.