Rawalpindi-The administration of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) is facing shortage of medical masks and gloves due to the threat of coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Though no patient was tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital so far yet the shortage of masks and gloves hit several wards including Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the operation theatres, according to details.

The doctors are examining and even operating the patients in operation theatres without wearing gloves and masks risking their own and the patients’ lives.

Similarly, the masks and the gloves are also not available in the private medical stores in the city, sparking unrest among the people.

The district administration and drug inspectors are seemingly in deep slumber and are taking no action against the owners of medical stores involved in creating the so called shortage of the items.

Benazir Bhutto Hospital) Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Raffique, however, when contacted for his version, denied the shortage of masks and gloves in the hospital.

“We have stocked some 10,000 masks and 3,000 hand gloves to cater the need of doctors and paramedical staff,” he said.

The Medical Superintendent accused the leaders of Young Doctors Association of fanning the misinformation in media in this regard to dent repute of the government.

On the other hand, a female coronavirus suspected patient allegedly fled from the Quarantine at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

According to details, a woman aged 50, a resident of Kashmir Colony Gangrila, Gujar Khan, was brought to Basic Health Unit Mandra with visible symptoms of coronavirus.

The doctors examined the lady and referred her to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for coronavirus test. However, the lady managed to slip from Benazir Bhutto Hospital shocking the doctors and management.

Efforts are underway to bring the fleeing suspected patient back to hospital. According to details, the lady got sick after staying four days in the house of her brother who had returned recently from Greece.

Nonetheless, Benazir Bhutto Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Raffique expressed his unawareness about fleeing incident of any suspected coronavirus patient from the hospital.

Talking to The Nation, Dr Junaid, serving in BHU Mandra, confirmed he had referred the woman to Benazir Bhutto Hospital as suspected coronavirus patient.