ISLAMABAD-The services of at least seven civil servants are expected to be placed at the disposal of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for their placement on vacant post of the civic body in next few weeks.

A requisition letter in this regard was forwarded by the authority about two months back, however, now the interior ministry has given a green signal.

According to details, these seven officers include two grade-19 officers and five grade-18 officers of different groups presently working in different ministries and division.

The grade-19 officers includes Iqbal Khan of Inland Revenue Service and Railway’s officer Ali Rizwan Rizvi while the grade-18 officers include Syed Athar Hussain Shah of Audit and Accounts, Asim Hayee of Inland Revenue Services, Saleem Shahzad of Office Management Group, Baber Javed of Postal Services, and Shariq Tanveer of Inland Revenue Services.

These officers would be posted on the vacant posts of administration and finance wing of the authority as currently the posts are being run by giving additional or look after charge to the officers.

At present, adhocism is order of the day at CDA as currently a number of officers are holding dual positions, which is badly affecting the performance of the civic body.

As for instance, Director Public Relations Syed Safdar Shah is holding the charge of Secretary CDA Board. Director One Window Directorate Khizer Hayat Satti is also holding the charge of Director Administration.

Deputy Director Audit Mian Tariq Latif is also holding the charge of Director Revenue, Deputy Director EM-II Ghulam Shabeer is also holding the charge of Director Estate Management-II.

According to details, at present six posts of grade-18 and six posts of grade-19 are vacant of direct quota and these are other than the posts of promotion quota so there is no legal lacuna to get officers on deputation.

At the time when the authority is getting officers to fill the vacant posts in administration and finance wing, there are several posts vacant in engineering wing as well but there is no proposal under consideration to fill them. As for instance, Director Building Control-II Khalid Mahmood Asif, who is also holding the charge of Director Special Projects, and Director Building Control-I Shahzada Fasil Naeem, who is also acting as Director Technical to Chairman CDA.

Director Planning and Evaluation Javed Feroz is also holding the charge of Director Roads North, Deputy Director General Works Mian Muhammad is also holding the charge of Director Contracts. Director Electrical and Mechanical Waseem Shabeer is also holding the charge of Director Awan-e-Saddar. Director Parliament Lodges Mashooq Ali Shaikh is holding the dual charge of Director Maintenance.

The situation in CDA hospital is not much different than other formations as the Director Planning and Development Dr. Mohammad Arshad is also holding the charge of Director Administration Capital Hospital. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Saeed Ahmed is holding the additional charge of Associate Surgeon while Dr. Israr and Dr. Tanseer Asghar are working as surgeon and medical officers simultaneously. On the other side, the non-promotion of CDA’s own officers is another dilemma for which their internal rifts always provide a base for deputation officers to rule the civic authority.

There are no promotions in grade-19 from last many years and only four regular grade-19 officers are working in Capital Development Authority but their status is also disputed as their promotion orders were withdrawn by the competent authority after issuance.

However, these officers are working in grade-19 due to a stay order granted by the Islamabad High Court.

These officers include Director Law Naeem Akbar Dar, Director Public Relations Syed Safdar Shah, Director Estate Khizer Hayat Satti and Director Labour Relations Roshan Khan. All other directors in CDA’s executive cadre are having grade-18 but they are working on look after charges on adhoc basis.