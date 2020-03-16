Share:

ISLAMABAD- The actor, 54, shaded his face with a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap that read: ‘SANTA MONICA POLICE’ as he stepped out in Malibu. Comedian Charlie hit headlines after he vehemently denied Feldman’s claims that he raped 13 year old Corey Haim on a film set in 1986. Earlier this month, the Major League star said the allegations in My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys were ‘sick and twisted’ and claimed the supposed attack never happened. ‘These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,’ Sheen’s publicist said in a statement.

Ali Zafar shared a ‘Ko Ko Corona’

ISLAMABAD-

Ali Zafar is a singer par excellence; there is absolutely no doubt about that. Recently Zafar created chaos with his cricket anthem Mela Loot Liya that he has designed especially for his fans after a lot of them requested him to release a song for PSL too. Because Ali is such a wonderful singer, it only seems legit that he raises awareness about the rapidly spreading pandemic coronavirus amongst his fans in Pakistan, by singing. And so Ali Zafar now shared his very own version of famous song Ko Ko Korina dedicated to coronavirus.

JLO previews her new DSW shoe line with a leggy photo!

ISLAMABAD-Jennifer Lopez is getting fans ready for her new DSW shoe line by releasing a leggy new photo on Instagram. The 50 year old actress/singer/dancer stated, ‘2 days’ with the hashtag #JLoJenniferLopez while tagging DSW.

The footwear line launches on March 16, with a new line of handbags slated to follow at an unspecified date. JLo was wearing an elegant one-piece ensemble fashioned like a classic black suit that showed off her toned legs.

She had her hair pulled back while wearing a pair of black heels, presumably from her DSW line. Lopez also showed off her shimmering silver and black dress that she wore on the new episode of NBC’s hit reality series World of Dance.