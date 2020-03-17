Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has called an emergency meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) on Thursday to devise effective strategy for the Courts. According to the Press statement issued by the PRO Supreme Court, the apex court has been issuing circulars, guidelines and advisories from time to time for staff, lawyers, litigants and security personnel in Court offices all over Pakistan to minimize spread of Corona Virus. Keeping in view the sensitivity and seriousness of the issue the additional preventive measures in vicinity of Supreme Court Building have been taken with view to avert the potential threat of infection to the judges, staff, lawyers, litigants and security staff. To take stock of the preventive measures at High Courts, District Courts level, the Chief Justice has called emergency meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) on Thursday, 19.03.2020 at 4:00 pm at Supreme Court Islamabad to discuss the issue at length and devise effective strategy for the Courts. As a part of additional precautionary measures, litigants represented by their counsels have been advised to avoid entering in Supreme Court premises to escape overcrowding. However, respondents and in-person petitioners/ parties may attend the court as and when summoned. In Supreme Court Building, wash basins along with liquid soap dispensers have been installed at all entry gates so that people can enter into the building after washing/cleansing their hands. Fumigation has been done to disinfect the building. Biometric attendance of the staff has been suspended. Medical Staff has been deputed at all entry points to monitor the temperature of every person regularly through Infrared Thermometers while entering in the Supreme Court Building.