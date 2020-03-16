Share:

Gujranwala-Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah, Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf visited different places to check suitability of setting up quarantine facilities there.

Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah expressed his resolve that divisional and district administration of the division were fully alert and alive to face challenge of corona and all possible quarantine and treatment facilities would be provided to the confirmed patients. He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the district administrations for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop spread of coronavirus.

They said, “We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root it out of our country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important and decisive in this regard.”

The commissioner, regional police officer and the deputy commissioner visited Rachna College, Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, Muslim Hands Education Complex Wazirabad and Islam Medical College to finalise the best suitable quarantine facility among them.