Islamabad - Number persons confirmed with novel coornavirus (COVID-19) in Sukkur had spent 14 days in quarantine and were found positive on re-checking, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Zafar Mirza.

He said this while briefing media on establishing of COVID-19 Command and Control Center (C&CC) here at ministry of NHS.

The number of cases in country reached 183 after confirmation of 115 new cases from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunwa (KP). The number of cases in Sindh has reached 103 while in KP 15 cases were reported positive.

However, the SAPM on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza confirmed 94 cases on newly launched COVID-19 dashboard by C&CC for information on increasing number of cases.

Sindh government has confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. SAPM on NHS said the cases confirmed in Sukkur had completed their quarantine period and were dispatched from Taftan.

He said that the Sindh provincial government however, took an appreciable decision and again the suspects and found a number of them positive.

He said that 6000 pilgrims were received in groups from Iran border and put in quarantine at Taftan, adding that they were released to provincial authorities in batches.

“Chief Minister (CM) Sindh took a positive decision and put them in quarantine again.” He said.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the dashboard has been launched for transparent number of COVID-19 cases being reported and to enhance coordination with provinces. He said that COVID-19 focal persons from provinces will add information to the dashboard and right figure will be uploaded daily at 05:00 pm.

Dr. Zafar Mirza also informed that the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 also decided to deploy rangers force additionally on airports for screening of the passengers from airport Point of Entries (POEs).

He said that number of labs of testing COVID-19 has been increased to fourteen from eight. Corona Testing Lab Facilities include National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP), Rawalpindi, Punjab AIDS lab Lahore, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore, Nishtar medical college, Multan , Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Civil Hospital Karachi, Ojha Institute Karachi, Indus Hospital, Karachi, Public Health Laboratory, Khyber medical university, Peshawar, Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, Mobile diagnostic unit Taftan, Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Muzaffarabad, District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital, Gilgit

Dr. Zafr Mirza also clarified that the schools have been closed for three weeks for students, teachers and staff as well. While stressing on preventive measures he urged the youth and volunteers for awareness campaigns at grass root level to end the misconceptions about the virus and spread message in the public.

SAPM taking notice of expensive COVID-19 tests from private labs said that all private labs does not have the facility of testing the virus while some of them are overcharging the persons approaching.

He said that government will fix the price of testing from private labs also. However, he urged public to not be panic and follow the preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration proposed to suspend Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) at hospital as preventive measure to control the COVID-19 spread.

However, ministry of NHS has not approved the proposal yet.

Covid-19 National Command & Control Centre (CCC) has been established at the ministry and will be operational 24/7.

This Central crisis communication centre will have representatives from Ministry of Health, Digital Pakistan Team, Reps of ISPR, Info ministry, NDMA Federal relevant ministerial coordination reps. Email: ccc@nhsrc.gov.pk. Provincial Command & Control centre will be linked to CCC.