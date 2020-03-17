Share:

ISLAMABAD-Disneyland and California Adventure in southern California will close on Saturday through the end of the month due to the global outbreak, the company said. After Sunday, Florida’s Disney World will also close to guests through the end of March. And Disney is suspending any new cruise ship departures starting Saturday. No cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been reported at the parks in Anaheim, California, a company representative said in a statement. Comcast’s Universal Studios theme park in southern California also will close on Saturday and expects to reopen 28 March, the company said.