Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) on Monday accepted the application of JUI-F for chang­ing the party name.

A four-member bench head­ed by the member of ECP from Punjab Altaf Qureshi heard the case.

The application in the commis­sion was submitted by JUI-F lead­er Kamran Murtaza in order to re­move the word “F” from the party name.

While appearing before the bench, Kamran Murtaza said that he on behalf of his party had re­quested the commission to accept their plea of removing the word ‘F’ from JUI-F.