ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday accepted the application of JUI-F for changing the party name.
A four-member bench headed by the member of ECP from Punjab Altaf Qureshi heard the case.
The application in the commission was submitted by JUI-F leader Kamran Murtaza in order to remove the word “F” from the party name.
While appearing before the bench, Kamran Murtaza said that he on behalf of his party had requested the commission to accept their plea of removing the word ‘F’ from JUI-F.