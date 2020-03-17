Share:

PESHAWAR - Former international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam elected as President and Arif Khan as Secretary General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association (KPHA) in an election meeting held here at PUTA Hall, University Campus on Monday. KP Olympic Association (KPOA) President Syed Aqil Shah and Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) President Ch Muhammad Shafique especially attended the meeting along with representatives from all the affiliated districts including districts of the merged tribal areas. PHF Secretary Javed Ahmad Gul, KPOA representative Syed Kamal, DSO Suleman, PSB representative Saqa and PHF women’s wing representative were also present on the occasion and witnessed the election process as observers. Besides Bahre Karam and M Arif, the other elected office-bearers are Noorzada, Senior Vice President, Bashir Ahmad, Joint Secretary, Sajjad Khan Treasurer and Imran Khan Press Secretary. The vice presidents including Safdar Khan, Miss Huma, M Anwar, Noor Sher, M Iqbal and Khalid Zaman while the executive council members include Farooq Hussain, Abdul Rashid, Samina, Adalat Khan, Ghulam Farooq, Arshad Hussain and M Imran. PHF President Ch Shafiq said that the federation will provide all possible technical facilities including the best coaching in the game. He also appreciated the services of outgoing President Farooq Hussain and Secretary Noorzada Khan for their untiring efforts they have made for the promotion of the game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ch Shafique congratulated Bahre Karam and other office-bearers for being elected unopposed for the next four-year term. Newly-elected President Bahre Karam said that he would work hard to promote and develop the game of handball and would take all the districts together.