Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Tuesday said that the federal government is extending its all-out cooperation with the all four provinces to deal coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a special program of state broadcasting in Islamabad, she said coronavirus is a new virus and its incubation period is fourteen days. She said hand washing for at least thirty to forty seconds is essential to cope with the virus. She said there is also need to avoid touching hands with eyes, mouth and nose, shaking hands and hugging. She said we should keep distance of about three feet while interacting with each other and use hand sanitizers. She said the people who are suffering from coronavirus and those who are looking after them are required to wear mask.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said the government has allocated the airports of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad for the international flights and quarantine arrangements have been made across the land border points to tackle coronavirus. She said if anyone suspects symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath he or she must call the official helpline number (1166). She said the chances of complications from coronavirus exist in aged people, children with malnutrition and those having weak immune system.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said many companies are conducting research on coronavirus vaccine. She expressed the hope that medicine and vaccine of the coronavirus will be found out by the end of this year.

The Special Assistant advised general public to strictly follow the preventive measures being communicated by the government to stay safe from the coronavirus.

She said we will come out of this pandemic very soon with firm solidarity and adopting the precautionary measures.