Rahim Yar khan - The district administration has set up five quarantine centres in Rahim Yar Khan on emergency basis, in response to growing concerns about coronavirus, while the first suspected patient of the coronavirus appeared in Rahim Yar Khan.

The quarantine centres have been set up at Khawaja Fareed University of Information Technology, Islamia University Rahim Yar Khan campus, Khawaja Fareed Postgraduate College, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadiqabad and Shaikh Zayed Medical College, where around 400 persons can be admitted, according to the health department. It has also been learnt that the first suspected patient of coronavirus named Mohammad Tariq has also appeared in Rahim Yar Khan, who had returned from Jordan to Rahim Yark Khan a few days ago. According to sources his blood samples have been sent to Islamabad by health department through WHO representative and report of these samples will be received next week. After reports, it will be decided that he might be infected with the coronavirus or not. According to further reports historic Bhong Mosque situated in town Rahimabad, some 40 km from Rahim Yar Khan, has been closed for general public for indefinite period.

It is learnt that daily around 400 visitors from across the world visit historic Bhong Mosque. It is further learnt that in some villages of Rahim Yar Khan District, the prayer leaders have appealed to the prayer men to offer only ‘Farz’ in mosques and ‘sunnats and nawafils’ should be offered at homes so that they could protect themselves from coronavirus.