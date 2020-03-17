Share:

The spokesperson of the Petroleum Division has stated that both Sui companies have deposited Rs 150 billion in national exchequer during the past five years. In a statement he viewed that previous governments have compelled both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited to maintain the maximum low tariffs of commercial consumers in order fulfill their political agenda. He stated that petroleum division is now working with all stake holders included OGRA, board and administration to lessen the additional sui-gas prices from consumers. Moreover, he stated that both the companies are facing UFG as i% UFG deficit of these companies has passed to Rs 4 billion.