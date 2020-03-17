Share:

LAHORE - Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club has grabbed title in the 59th National Amateur Golf title Championship of Pakistan 2020, which concluded at Islamabad Golf Course.

According to information made available here on Monday, not only the Pakistani proficient ones but also the champions from Sri Lanka went through an earnest golfing battle as they sought honors and associate rewards for meritorious performances. At the end of the three rounds, the victorious and triumphant one turned out to be Ghazanfar, who achieved ascendancy over his rivals with three rounds scores of 72, 68 and 72 and a three rounds aggregate of 212, four under par.

In the race to the national golf title for 2020, Ghazanfar subdued defending champion Taimoor Khan of Peshawar, Zubair Hussain of Islamabad and Tariq Mehmood of Margalla Greens. The runner-up position was pulled off by Zubair Hussain with scores of 74, 76 and 73 and an overall aggregate of 223. He lost to Ghazanfar by a margin of 11 strokes that reflects on the command and control enjoyed by Ghazanfar in this championship. Third position was attained by Tariq Mehmood with an aggregate score of 224.

Dominant one in the ladies category was Hamna Amjad, who became the national ladies champion for 2020 with a score of 227. The runner-up was Aania Farooq. Her overall score was 244 while third position was earned by Suneyah Osama with a score of 246. In ladies net, Shahnaz Saleem won first position while Syeda Iman Ali Shah was second and Ayesha Moazzam third.

In senior amateur, Maj (R) Shoaib-ud-din was winner folloed by Col (R) Rustam Chatta and Col (R) Asif Mehdi. Alamgir Shah was claimed first net, Qaiser Hussain second and Javed A Khan third. In the senior category, Punjab team won the Inter Association Team Match while in the amateur category, the champion team was Federal Golf Association and international team match was won by Team Pakistan, which also won JR Jaywardene Trophy.