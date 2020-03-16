Share:

ISLAMABAD-Recently, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly tied the knot in a intimate ceremony that took place in United Arab Emirates. Sajal and Ahad’s fans have been waiting for this news for quite a long time. Sajal and Ahad kept their private life private ever since they are in a relationship. They didn’t share many of their pictures together on social media like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and Haniya Amir, Asim Azhar. Even they shared only one picture from their engagement ceremony with their fans. Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir make a very decent and elegant couple together and are always praised by fans. Now when they both are finally married, we are more than happy as our favorites are starting a new phase of life. Let’s have a look at the beautiful pictures from their Nikah event: