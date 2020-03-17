Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government will not summon joint session of Parliament, as desired by Opposition to jointly chalk out strategy in the Parliament against Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To avoid spread of novel disease [COVID-19], the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani have immediately suspended all the functions of Parliament.

The Parliament is place where lawmakers [MNAs and Senators] across the country come to take part in parliamentary business including proceedings of National Assembly, Senate and its standing committees.

The government has started mechanism to deal with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country in its high level meetings, said Minister for IPC Dr.Fehmida Mirza talking to The Nation.

Former speaker national assembly hinted not to summon joint session of parliament adopting precautionary measures. The matters, other than legislation in the house, can be discussed outside the parliament to chalkout joint strategy against Coronavirus.

The Opposition parties senior members, on the last day national assembly session have asked PTI’s government to summon joint session parliament to discuss joint strategy to deal with deadly disease.

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP-P’s senior MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and MQM-P’s MNA Amin-ul-Haq, in the last session of national assembly, have asked government to mutually chalkout strategy to deal with Coronavirus.

Whereas, the speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani have suspended all the functions of parliament to avoid spread of Coronavirus. In order to prevent Parliament House from the Corona virus, capital development authority had taken immediate measures by fumigation in the building of parliament. CDA staff had wash stairs, lobbies, corridors and parking areas with germicides in order to prevent the premises of Parliament from the virus. It was decided to provide hand sanitising liquid, soaps and tissue papers in toilets besides filling of sanitiser dispensing machines already installed in different locations in Parliament House with sanitising liquid.