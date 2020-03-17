PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PMC), Peshawar, has organized the 13th national undergraduate research conference in which undergraduate students of more than 15 medical and dental colleges from across the country participated.
The first day of the conference consisted of a plenary session by Prof Dr Najib-ul-Haq, Dean of Peshawar Medical College, who talked in detail about the importance of ethics in research and how it can benefit the mankind in numerous forms.
He highlighted the importance of research as a quest for truth and reality and its high place in Islam. He said that in the wake of the coronavirus threat all over the world the importance of health research is increased manifold and this pandemic is a real challenge for the whole health research community especially the young researchers.
Afterwards, a well-attended workshop by Dr. Irfan on evidence based confidence building was held.
Simultaneously, in other places of the institution, a posters competition took place that along with a healthy sense of competition also offered a great opportunity to learn new things. Another competition of the same type took place where various individuals presented their research in the form of a presentation in verbal competitions.
The event concluded on an encouraging note by Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Peshawar, Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, who not only appreciated hosting of the conference but also hoped that these activities would continue with more participation from all over the country.