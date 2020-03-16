Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday suspended walk in attestation of the academic documents of the students in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. The documents attestation regulatory body will reschedule the appointments made by the candidates. A notification issued by HEC said that “in pursuance of the instruction by the government of Pakistan in the wake of declaration of COVID-19 as Pandemic by the World health Organization (WHO), the walk-in mode of attestation and equivalence of degrees and diplomas at HEC Islamabad and all its regional centres at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar has been suspended w.e.f March 17, 2020 till further orders. The notification said that all scheduled appointments have been cancelled, and the applicants stand informed through SMS and emails to reschedule their appointments by selecting courier mode of attestation.