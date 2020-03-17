Share:

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should lay out a comprehensive plan regarding official measures being taken to curb the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has infected around 193 people in the country.

The PML-N leader was addressing a press conference, during which he criticised the government for failing to manage an influx of returning pilgrims from Iran, who have been the primary group affected by the rising nationwide tally of coronavirus cases.

The former prime minister stated that 500 people had entered Punjab from Taftan, and that the failure to manage them by the government could wreak havoc in the entire country.

While referring to PM Imran’s appeal to the world community to write-off the debt of developing countries, Abbasi said that the PM does not even know where the debts have been taken from.

The PML-N leader said that most of Pakistan's debts are due to internal debtors and the prime minister’s irresponsible statement can exacerbate the already fragile economy.

Abbasi said that the PML-N has been demanding that the government take timely measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The steps should include containment, social distancing and managing those already sick,” said Abbasi.

He said that the statements coming from the government are not on the same frequency, as a discrepancy was seen in the statements of federal and provincial ministers today.

The PML-N senior leader said it is imperative that airports and borders are shut down in view of the pandemic.