Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing’s squad on Monday demolished an illegal building and sealed seven structures located at Gulberg, Muslim Town and Garden Town. According to an LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal construction on plot No 19 block-B at Muslim Town and sealed illegal constructions on plot No 17 Block-B new Muslim Town, a restaurant on plot No 234 block-A Gulberg III, illegal construction on plot No 15 Block-S Gulberg, illegal construction on plot No 185 Abu Bakr Block New Garden Town, and illegal constructions on plot No 21 & 31 in Babar Block and Abek Block, respectively.