Iraq has lodged an official complaint with the United Nations and the UN Security Council regarding recent U.S. attacks on Iraqi forces.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry described the U.S. attacks as a "hostile act" and a "flagrant violation of the conditions for the presence of U.S. forces in Iraq".

"The complaint confirmed that any attacks, or military actions in Iraqi territory without the approval of the Iraqi government, are considered provocative," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the complaint confirms that "the presence of these forces on Iraqi soil is to provide assistance in the field of military training, counseling, and armament to fight Daesh terrorist organization".

It called on the UN Security Council to take steps to prevent the U.S. from committing such unlawful acts and holding them responsible for human losses.

Last week, the Pentagon said it carried out airstrikes against facilities of the pro-Iranian militia Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq.

It said the targets included facilities that housed weapons used to target U.S. and coalition troops on Wednesday, which left two American troops and one British serviceman dead.

Local Iraqi media said the attacks - that left six people dead - targeted positions of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces and Hezbollah group in Babil, Karbala, Saladin, Anbar, and other provinces.