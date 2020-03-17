Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday administered the oath to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Judge Lahore High Court Lahore, as the judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.