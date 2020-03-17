Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Monday extended physical remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another five days in Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The court also handed over Mufakhar’s accomplice Asad Bhatti to police on five days’ physical remand. The police produced both the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mehboob at Model Town court amidst strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that Asad Bhatti was arrested on Sunday. He pleaded with the court for physical remand of both the accused to collect evidence.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested last week by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla.

114 involved in petty

offences released

District and Sessions Judge Syed Ahsan Mehboob Bokhari on Monday visited Camp Jail Lahore and released 114 prisoners involved in petty offenses.

Accompanied by senior civil judge Khalid Yaqoob Shabi, the D&SJ checked the standard of meal in kitchen, barracks of the jail. Camp jail superintendent Asadullah Waraych and other officials were also present.